Ukrainian Military Testing UGV Sirko-S1

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The members of Ukraine's Brave1 defense cluster have created the multipurpose unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) Sirko-S1, which is designed to help the military transport goods and evacuate the wounded.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The UGV Sirko-S1 is a multifunctional unmanned ground vehicle, created by the members of the Brave1 defense cluster. Its purpose is to help the military transport goods, evacuate the wounded, and scout enemy positions,” Fedorov wrote.

In his words, this vehicle can be used to safely deliver ammunition or rations to soldiers in the hottest areas. Its maximum payload capacity is up to 200 kilograms.

The latest development has already shown successful results in combat conditions and received positive feedback from the military.

The designers are planning to further equip the vehicle with a combat turret or install modules for demining and mining actions.

A reminder that the Brave1 defense cluster is a joint initiative of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Security and Defense Council, the Digital Transformation Ministry, the Strategic Industries Ministry, and the Economy Ministry. It is expected to encourage and provide support for the development of defense technology companies.