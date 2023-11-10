Power Of Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector To Be Increased

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The capacity of the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector (IGB) can
be increased to 5 billion cubic meters per year within two years, Azernews reports, citing Maria Rita Galli, CEO of
DESFA, the operator of the Greek gas transmission system.
Speaking at the 7th Eastern European Energy Forum (SEEF2023),
the CEO noted that the gas compressor station in the city of
Komotini in the north of Greece will allow gas transportation in
IGB to increase from 3 billion cubic meters to 5 billion cubic
meters in less than two years.
It should be noted that the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector
started commercial delivery on October 1, 2022.
The contracted volume of gas supply to Bulgaria through the
interconnector is 1 billion cubic meters per year. The total
capacity of IGB is 3 billion cubic meters with the possibility of
expansion up to 5 billion cubic meters per year.
It is possible to increase the output capacity of the
interconnector and exceed 5 billion cubic meters due to the
construction of an additional gas pipeline.
At the planning stage, the technical capacity of the pipeline
was estimated at approximately 5 billion cubic meters per year, and
achieving this goal is expected in the near future. If market
demand over time indicates that capacity beyond these limits is
necessary, the possibility of building a second pipeline may be
considered. However, this issue will become more relevant in the
coming years depending on the development of the market.
