Power Of Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector To Be Increased

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The capacity of the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector (IGB) can be increased to 5 billion cubic meters per year within two years, Azernews reports, citing Maria Rita Galli, CEO of DESFA, the operator of the Greek gas transmission system.

Speaking at the 7th Eastern European Energy Forum (SEEF2023), the CEO noted that the gas compressor station in the city of Komotini in the north of Greece will allow gas transportation in IGB to increase from 3 billion cubic meters to 5 billion cubic meters in less than two years.

It should be noted that the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector started commercial delivery on October 1, 2022.

The contracted volume of gas supply to Bulgaria through the interconnector is 1 billion cubic meters per year. The total capacity of IGB is 3 billion cubic meters with the possibility of expansion up to 5 billion cubic meters per year.

It is possible to increase the output capacity of the interconnector and exceed 5 billion cubic meters due to the construction of an additional gas pipeline.

At the planning stage, the technical capacity of the pipeline was estimated at approximately 5 billion cubic meters per year, and achieving this goal is expected in the near future. If market demand over time indicates that capacity beyond these limits is necessary, the possibility of building a second pipeline may be considered. However, this issue will become more relevant in the coming years depending on the development of the market.