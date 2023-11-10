               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Shusha Chosen As The Youth Capital Of OIC


11/10/2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The city of Shusha, the pearl of GarabaGh, has been chosen as the Youth Capital of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for 2024, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

It was reported that the selection commission of the "Youth Capital 2024" international program carried out by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Youth Forum made a unanimous decision on the selection of the city of Shusha as the "OIC Youth Capital" for 2024.

