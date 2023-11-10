Shusha Chosen As The Youth Capital Of OIC

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The city of Shusha, the pearl of GarabaGh, has been chosen as
the Youth Capital of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for
2024, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of
Youth and Sports.
It was reported that the selection commission of the "Youth
Capital 2024" international program carried out by the Organization
of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Youth Forum made a unanimous decision
on the selection of the city of Shusha as the "OIC Youth Capital"
for 2024.
MENAFN10112023000195011045ID1107407098
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.