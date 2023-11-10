Seven Kuwaiti Ambulances Reach Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Seven more Kuwaiti ambulances have reached the Gaza Strip from Egypt's Rafah Crossing Point as part of Kuwait's relief and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, said Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Friday.

PRCS' Media Chief said in a press statement that the charity has taken delivery of seven more ambulances from Kuwait as a sign of solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the continued aggression on Gaza.

Thus, the Palestinian charity has received a total of 12 ambulances, he said, speaking highly of the efforts of Kuwaiti people and charities in aiding the health sector.

He added that the State of Kuwait has contributed to answering the humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people since the beginning of the Israeli occupation's aggressions on the Palestinian enclave.

Israeli occupation forces have destroyed 51 ambulances, killed 195 Palestinian medics, and targeted 130 clinics and health centers. (end)

