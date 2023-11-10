Austria Offers Two Mln Euros To Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- The Austrian government has decided to extend two million euros to Palestinian civilians through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Austrian Minister within the Federal Chancellery Susanne Raab said the funds will support the IFRC in its work to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of Palestinian civilians on the ground, the Foreign Ministry said on its website on Friday.

The IFRC supports the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in the region in order to be able to respond to the current situation in the best possible way, she added.

For his part, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said: "We are working closely with our partners in the region to ensure that humanitarian aid can be provided to the Palestinian civilian population."

He added that it is essential that this support reaches the people in need. (end)

amg









MENAFN10112023000071011013ID1107407019