Egypt, Qatar Leaders Restate Opposition To Palestine Cause Liquidation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfatah Al-Sisi and visiting Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad on Friday reiterated rejection of the liquidation of the Palestinian cause at the expense of the Palestinian people and the region's countries.

This came during their joint talks held in Cairo, which focused on the military escalation of Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip, along with subsequent regional challenges, Presidential Spokesman Ahmad Fahmi said in a press statement.

Both leaders also explored the best way to protect innocent civilians in Gaza, reach a ceasefire and ensure sustainable relief and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, he added.

They also vowed to continue joint consultation to stem the ongoing escalation with a view to alleviating the anguish and sufferings of Palestinian civilians, stopping bloodshed and establishing an independent Palestinian state, he noted. (end)

ism









MENAFN10112023000071011013ID1107407018