Brotherhood Alliance Rewriting Myanmar's War Narrative

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The stunning Blitzkrieg of Operation 1027 in northern Shan state over the past two weeks will possibly go down as the most pivotal and daring feat of arms in Myanmar's many decades of civil war.

In the early hours of October 27, combined forces of multiple ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) and a handful of allies attacked Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) installations along the border with China and down the main highway linking Mandalay, Lashio and Muse.

The key border posts of Chin Swe Haw and Mong Ko were seized along with 80 military and police bases. More than 120 military bases have since been overrun and sizeable amounts of arms and ammunition seized, including reportedly a number of 14.5 heavy machine guns (HMGs) that can be operated in an anti-aircraft capacity, vital for countering MAF helicopter gunships and fighter jet attacks.

The operation was planned and spearheaded by the Three Brotherhood Alliance, comprising the ethnic Kokang Myanmar Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and the Arakan Army (AA), along with allies the Bama Peoples Liberation Army (BPLA), the reformed Communist People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the Mandalay People's Defense Force (MNDF).

Planning such an operation with so many moving parts, players and logistical challenges and achieving the element of surprise makes 1027 an equal parts battlefield and wider psychological victory against the State Administration Council (SAC) junta.

The Brotherhood issued one of its ubiquitous statements (in Burmese and English) outlining the motivations for the operation.

“Our primary objective in launching this operation are multi-faceted and driven by the collective desire to safeguard the lives of civilians, assert our right to self-defense, maintain control over our territory, and respond resolutely to ongoing artillery and attacks and airstrikes... we are dedicated to eradicating the oppressive military dictatorship, a shared aspiration of the entire Myanmar population... (and) combating the widespread online gambling fraud that has plagued Myanmar.”

It is too early to assemble a clear picture of the multidimensional operation. The MAF is still sending resupply columns to the theater of operations, which the TNLA and MPDF are reportedly ambushing on the main road around Kyaukme close to Mandalay Region. Heavy use of air power and artillery, including Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), are harassing the alliance forces but ultimately ground troops must retake territory.

Myanmar's insurgent Arakan Army is part of the Brotherhood. Photo: Twitter