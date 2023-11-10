The Ruthless Rise Of Russia's Most Feared Man

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The leader of the Russian republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, recently authorized police to shoot to kill pro-Palestinian protesters who might take to the streets of Chechnya. The orders came in the wake of an antisemitic riot that broke out on Oct. 29, 2023, in the neighboring Russian republic of Dagestan .

It is not that Kadyrov doesn't support the Palestinian cause; he does . Rather, the order demonstrates that he has a tight grip on the previously rebellious republic and is able to exert his omnipotent power – a power that extends far beyond the borders of Chechnya, a predominantly Muslim republic in the North Caucasus.

Kadyrov is both feared and venerated throughout Russia, and even more so since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Since then, his power and influence have increased significantly within the Russian political sphere. This is due to his contributions to the war effort, including the recruitment of volunteers .

At the same time, he continually flouts the rule of law . In September 2023, for example, Kadyrov posted a video to his Telegram channel showing his 15-year-old son, Adam, beating Nikita Zhuravel , a 19-year-old imprisoned for allegedly burning the Quran in front of a mosque.

Kadyrov praised Adam for possessing the“adult ideals of honor, dignity and defense of his religion.” Russian federal authorities did not condemn the beating of the defenseless prisoner.

How did the leader of a small North Caucasian republic become such a feared figure in Russia?

As scholars of Russian history and Chechen politics , we argue that Kadyrov's power and political legitimacy are based on brute force, lack of accountability, a personal relationship with Putin and the use of Islam for political gain.

Ruthless rise to power

Ramzan Kadyrov's late father, Akhmat Kadyrov, was a mufti , or Islamic legal scholar, in Chechnya in the 1990s. He and his son Ramzan were also staunch supporters of Chechen independence.

However, Akhmat Kadyrov's political and religious disagreement with the Chechen pro-independence government after the first Chechen war from 1994 to 1996 drew him into the orbit of Vladimir Putin.

Shortly after the beginning of the second Chechen war , which lasted from 1999 to 2009, Putin – who increased his power and popularity due to his aggressive role in the conflict – installed Akhmat as the leader of the republic.