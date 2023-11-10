Mesoporous Silica Market 2023 Segmentation Analysis, Key Players, Industry Share, And Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Mesoporous Silica Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Mesoporous Silica Market is valued at approximately USD 185.6 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.7% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Mesoporous silica refers to a type of silica material that possesses a well-defined network of pores with diameters typically ranging from 2 to 50 nanometers. It is characterized by its unique pore structure, which consists of interconnected channels and voids on a nanoscale level. These pores provide a large surface area and volume, allowing for high adsorption capacity and efficient transport of molecules within the material. The driving factors boosting the market growth are increasing demand in the pharmaceutical industry and growing applications in the Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry. Mesoporous silica nanoparticles can be functionalized to encapsulate and deliver active ingredients to targeted areas on the skin. This controlled release system enhances the stability and effectiveness of the active ingredients, ensuring their optimal delivery and absorption.

Mesoporous silica has gained significant attention in the pharmaceutical industry for drug delivery applications due to its ability to enhance drug solubility and controlled release. According to Statista, the global pharmaceutical market has been growing steadily, and reached at approximately USD 1.48 trillion in 2022. Mesoporous silica is used in a variety of cosmetics and personal care products for its oil absorption, texture enhancement, and controlled release properties. According to Statista, the global cosmetics market reached around USD 571.10 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach by 3.80% (2023-2027). Moreover, advancements in Drug Delivery Systems and increasing focus on Water Treatment and Filtration using Mesoporous Silica are expected to create abundant opportunities in the future. However, the high manufacturing cost of Mesoporous Silica along with the availability of its alternatives stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Mesoporous Silica Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the rapid growth of the pharmaceutical sector and the rise in wastewater treatment costs. The use of mesoporous silica is expected to increase over the forecast period as a result of rapid industrialization, rising environmental concerns, and strict laws established by various governments to safeguard environmental quality. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising diseases and environmental concerns. In addition, the regions expanding urbanization has increased the demand for building materials including cement, sand, and concrete, which is one of the main factors driving the mesoporous silica market in the APAC region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

American Elements

AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc.

Nanocomposix, Inc.

ACS Material LLC

Evonik Industries AG

Tokuyama Corporation

Kryton International Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2023, Merck KGaA acquired Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. The common stock of Prometheus will no longer be listed or traded on the Nasdaq Global Market since it is now a fully owned subsidiary of Merck. The acquisition of Prometheus represents a significant step in expanding our footprint in the field of immunology, bolstering our already diverse pipeline, and enhancing our capacity to provide meaningful benefits to patients.

In June 2023, Evonik launched a new TEGO? Rad 2550 slip and defoamer additive for traditional UV as well as UV-LED radiation-curing inks and coatings. The recently introduced TEGO? Rad 2550 is a transparent liquid with a low viscosity that effectively diminishes both static and dynamic surface tension in conventional UV- and LED-cured formulations.

Global Mesoporous Silica Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

MCM Series

SBA Series

Others

By Application:

Catalysis

Drug Delivery

Environmental Protection

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

