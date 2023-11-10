Thermal Conductive Polymer Material Market Analysis And Business Outlook 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Thermal Conductive Polymer Material Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Thermal Conductive Polymer Material Market is valued at approximately USD 139.3 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.8% over the forecast period 2023-2030 . Thermal conductive polymer materials, also known as thermally conductive polymers or thermal interface materials (TIMs), are a type of material that exhibits both thermal insulation and thermal conductivity properties. These materials are specifically designed to enhance thermal management and heat dissipation in electronic devices, power modules, and other applications where efficient heat transfer is crucial. The Thermal Conductive Polymer Material Market is expanding because of factors such as the rising demand for lightweight and cost-effective materials, increasing demand for efficient thermal management, and surging applications in emerging industries.

In addition, the increasing demand due to the expanding electric vehicle industry is acting as a catalyzing factor for market growth across the globe. The growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) requires effective thermal management solutions to dissipate heat generated by high-power batteries, electric motors, and power electronics. Thermal conductive polymer materials are used to enhance thermal performance and reliability of EV components, thereby supporting the expansion of the electric vehicle market. According to International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2020, the number of electric vehicles sold in the United States was 295,7000 and the number increased significantly and reached 631,000 in 2021. As a result, the rising demand for EVs is anticipated to propel the market growth. Thus, these aforementioned factors are propelling the growth of the Thermal Conductive Polymer Material Market during the estimated period. Moreover, the growing focus on emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability, as well as the growth of electronic and electrical industries present various lucrative opportunities over the forecast years. However, the lack of thermal properties and processing difficulties due to the moldability and flowability of thermal conductive polymer materials are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Thermal Conductive Polymer Material Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the high adoption rate of thermally conductive polymers, growing focus on research & development activities, and presence of leading manufacturerssuch as RTP Company, Avient Corporation (PolyOne Corporation), and DuPont. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast years. The rapid industrial expansion, growing charging infrastructure, and flourishing growth of the electronics industry are significantly propelling the market demand across the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

RTP Company (U.S.)

Avient Corporation (U.S.)

Celanese Corporation (U.S.)

Covestro AG (Germany)

DSM (Netherlands)

MITSUBISHI ENGINEERING-PLASTICS CORPORATION (Japan)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan)

DuPont (U.S.)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In December 2022, The Ensinger PolyTech, Inc- a group subsidiary announced the acquisition of the assets of Poly-Tech Industrial, Inc., which comprises a production facility and high-performance material knowledge. The aim of this acquisition is to boost the companys production capacity.

In September 2022, X2F announced the companys a collaborative agreement with Covestro AG to develop a thermally conductive automotive heat-sink with in-mold electronics by utilizing X2Fs transformative controlled viscosity molding technology as new heat-sink capacity, molded of Makrolon polycarbonate (PC) is approximately half as heavy as the typical aluminum part.

Global Thermal Conductive Polymer Material Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Polyamide

Polybutylene Terephthalate

Polycarbonate

Polyphenylene Sulfide

Polyetherimide

Others

By Application:

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

