Natural Refrigerants Market 2023 Size, Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities Till 2032

Global Natural Refrigerants Market is valued at approximately USD 1.50 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030 . Natural refrigerants are substances that are used as cooling agents in refrigeration and air conditioning systems. Biochemical techniques are used to produce natural refrigerants. Some basic natural refrigerants are ammonia, carbon dioxide (CO2), and hydrocarbons. Potential demand for the product has been generated by growing concerns about the environment. These refrigerants are more ecologically friendly than traditional refrigerants because they are made from natural resources. Artificial refrigerants deplete the ozone layer severely and accelerate global warming. It is efficiently used as an ideal substitute for hydrofluorocarbons (HFC), hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC), and chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) because the product is more effective. The growing awareness regarding environment-friendly refrigerants, low environmental impact, effects of global warming, and surging demand for refrigeration and air-conditioning applications are the factors that are attributing to the market growth across the globe.

In addition, the rising number of government initiatives and protocols to control greenhouse gas emissions, along with eliminating the utilization of synthetic refrigerants is acting as a catalyzing factor for market growth across the globe. For instance, in August 2021, The Union Cabinet of India has given its consent for the indorsement of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer for the phase down of Hydroflurocarbons (HFCs) by India, implemented by the Parties to the Montreal Protocol on October 2016 at 28th Meeting of the Parties to the Montreal Protocol held at Kigali, Rwanda. The elimination of HFCs is anticipated to stop the release of greenhouse gases, which helps in preventing climate change and is advantageous to the public. Thus, these aforementioned factors are propelling the growth of the Natural Refrigerants Market during the estimated period. Moreover, the surging technological advancements in green cooling, as well as the increasing number of government initiatives present various lucrative opportunities over the forecast years. However, the higher initial capital cost requirement and the lack of education and awareness of HVAC contractors and technicians are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Natural Refrigerants Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe dominated the market in 2022 owing to the rising environmental concerns and emission regulations, as well as strong demand for air conditioners and refrigerating systems. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast years. The growing emphasis on controlling greenhouse gas emissions, and the imposition of stringent government regulations to phase out harmful hydrofluorocarbon and hydro-chlorofluorocarbon refrigerants are significantly propelling the market demand across the region.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2023, Danfoss announced that the company acquired BOCK GmbH, a producer of low-GWP and carbon dioxide compressors. For natural refrigerants such as hydrocarbons, CO2 (R744), and other low-GWP refrigerants, BOCK GmbH has one of the broadest product ranges of compressors. The agreement aims to accelerate the shift to natural and low-GWP refrigerants worldwide and increase energy efficiency.

In February 2023, Linde signed a long-term deal and made an investment of about USD 1.8 billion in order to deliver clean hydrogen and nitrogen to OCIs new, massive blue ammonia factory in Beaumont, Texas. The Beaumont plant is focusing on expanding and solidifying the industrys premier blue ammonia and clean fuels platform.

