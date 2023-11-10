3D Printing Plastics Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " 3D Printing Plastics Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global 3D Printing Plastics Market is valued at approximately USD 972.1 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.0% over the forecast period 2023-2030. 3D printing plastics, also known as 3D printing filaments or 3D printing materials are specially formed plastic polymers used in additive manufacturing methods. These polymers are intended to be melted and extruded using a 3D printer to build three-dimensional items layer by layer. Factors such as the increasing development of application-specific grades of 3D printing plastics, high demand from automotive and aerospace industries, and favorable government support are the key factors that are fostering market growth across the globe.

In addition, the growing adoption of additive manufacturing is exhibiting a positive influence on market growth during the estimated period. The increasing adoption of additive manufacturing across various industries, including automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer goods, and education, is driving the demand for 3D printing plastics. Additive manufacturing offers benefits such as design freedom, customization, and rapid prototyping, and 3D printing plastics play a vital role in enabling these capabilities. According to Statista, it was estimated that the projected global additive manufacturing sector accounted for 17% during 2020-2023, which is likely to reach 23.76% during 2023-2025. Thus, these aforementioned factors are propelling the growth of the 3D Printing Plastics Market during the estimated period. Moreover, the rising demand for bio-based grades of 3D printing plastics, as well as the growing demand for composite grades of 3D printing plastics in various industrial applications present various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the environmental concerns regarding the disposal of 3D-printed plastic products and the high manufacturing costs of commercial grades of 3D-printing plastics are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global 3D Printing Plastics Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the increasing development of application-specific grades of 3D printing plastics, as well as the growing use of 3D printing technology in the healthcare sector to produce implants and prosthetics. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecasting years. The flourishing growth of the various end-use industries, rising demand for bio-based 3D printing plastics grades, increasing government support, along with the rising presence of the key market players are significantly propelling the market demand across the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

3D Systems Corporation

Arkema Inc.

Envisiontec Inc.

Stratasys Ltd.

SABIC

Materialse nv

HP INC.

Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems

PolyOne Corporation

Royal DSM N.V.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2021, Henkel and Nexa3D, a manufacturer of ultrafast stereolithography production 3D printers, announced an extension of their cooperation that enable them to supply three new performance photopolymer materials to customers worldwide. Nexa3Ds continued partnership with Henkel makes use of the two companies complementary strengths to advance additive manufacturing towards the mass manufacture of useful components for many sectors, while also maximizing the productivity benefits of its NXE 400 3D printer.

Global 3D Printing Plastics Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Form, End-use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Photopolymers

ABS & ASA

Polyamide/Nylon

Polylactic acid

Others

By Form:

Filament

Ink

Powder

By End-use:

Automotive

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Goods

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

