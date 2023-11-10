Heydar Aliyev's Centenary And Victory Day Marked In Huston, Texas

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Huston, Texas hosted an event dedicated to Heydar Aliyev's
centenary and November 8th -Victory Day, Azernews reports.
Local community representatives, members of the communities
having friendly attitude towards our country and Azerbaijanis
residing in Texas attended the event, organized through the joint
efforts of the USA-Azerbaijan Integration Center (USACI) and the
State Committee on Work with Diaspora.
The national anthems of Azerbaijan and the United States were
sung, the dear memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev and our
martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity
of our country, were commemorated with a minute's silence.
Samir Novruzov, head of USACI, a member of the Board of
Directors of the Coordinating Council of American Azerbaijanis
delivered opening remarks at the event moderated by Gunel Aghasoy.
He congratulated our compatriots on the occasion of Victory Day and
highlighted outstanding statesman Heydar Aliyev's exceptional
services for integrating our country into the world community.
Welcoming the participants of the event, Elshad Aliyev, Deputy
Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora,
congratulated our compatriots residing in Texas on the occasion of
Azerbaijan's Victory Day, National Flag Day, and the full
restoration of our country's sovereignty and territorial
integrity.
“Nowadays, a series of events are being held across the world,
including in the United States, within the framework of the“Year
of Heydar Aliyev”. The great leader has unparalleled services in
the sustainable development of our country and his greatest wish
has been fulfilled by the glorious Azerbaijani army under the
leadership of the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham
Aliyev. Today, we keep in our hearts Heydar Aliyev's famous
expression“I am proud to be an Azerbaijani” which symbolizes his
love for historical roots and Azerbaijani nation. We consider that
Heydar Aliyev's heritage is of great importance for both
Azerbaijani nation and world experience. This heritage, based on
national and spiritual and humanitarian values, led us to
Victory.”- told Elshad Aliyev.
Speaking at the event, Mahmud Mahmudov, Consul of the Embassy of
the Republic of Azerbaijan in the USA, prof. Durdana Balakishiyeva
(astrophysics), a teacher of Dallas University, and journalist
Sofia Tabarovskaya shared their memories with the great leader and
about his visit to the US.
Sofya Tabarovskaya recalled a part of Heydar Aliyev's interview
to the local radio during his visit to Texas 30 years ago. Speakers
highlighted the role of Victory and Flag Days in the lives of our
people and Azerbaijanis across the world.
Participants of the event watched the video of the Former US
Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Brayzan's memories about Heydar
Aliyev, as well as Azerbaijani historian,TV presenter and author of
the TV project "Secrets of Baku" Fuad Akhundov's speech related to
historical events.
The event continued with the screening of the documentary film
"Patron of Great Art" dedicated to the national leader Heydar
Aliyev prepared with the support of the Fund for Support to
Azerbaijan Diaspora.
In the artistic part of the event, Davud Askerli performed
musical pieces of the Azerbaijani composers, including the song
"Azerbaijan" by Muslim Magomayev.
