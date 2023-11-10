Azerbaijani FM Embarks On Visit To Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for a working
visit to Saudi Arabia on November 1, Azernews reports, citing the
ministry.
It was reported that the minister will participate in the
Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic
Cooperation (OIC) within the framework of the visit.
