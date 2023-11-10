               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani FM Embarks On Visit To Saudi Arabia


11/10/2023 6:09:16 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for a working visit to Saudi Arabia on November 1, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

It was reported that the minister will participate in the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) within the framework of the visit.

MENAFN10112023000195011045ID1107406266

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search