Russians Attack Kherson Community: About 15 Projectiles Land Near Administrative Building


11/10/2023 6:08:56 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of November 10, 2023, Russian troops shelled the Kherson community.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson City Military Administration Head Roman Mrochko on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Around 09:30 a.m., from the temporarily occupied left bank, the Russian army opened fire on the Kherson community's Antonivka district,” Mrochko wrote.

In his words, about 15 enemy projectiles landed near an administrative building.

Mrochko posted a video, showing the consequences of the Russian attack.

A reminder that, on the night of November 10, 2023, Russian invaders attacked the suburbs of Kherson, damaging a school in Komyshany.

