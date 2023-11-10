Youth Capital 2024 Council Opts For Azerbaijan's Shusha As OIC's Youth Capital

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Azerbaijan's
Shusha, the pearl of Karabakh, has been chosen as the youth capital
of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for 2024, Trend reports.
The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan noted that the
selection committee of the "Youth Capital 2024" international
program, implemented by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum,
unanimously decided to elect Azerbaijan's Shusha, whose candidacy
was nominated for 2024, as the youth capital of the OIC.
The 11th meeting of the Executive Council of the Islamic
Cooperation Youth Forum was attended by Deputy Minister of Youth
and Sports Farhad Hajiyev and Deputy Head of the Youth Department
Ulviyya Akhundova.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's
WhatsApp channe
MENAFN10112023000187011040ID1107406263
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.