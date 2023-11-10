               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Youth Capital 2024 Council Opts For Azerbaijan's Shusha As OIC's Youth Capital


11/10/2023 6:08:51 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Azerbaijan's Shusha, the pearl of Karabakh, has been chosen as the youth capital of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for 2024, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan noted that the selection committee of the "Youth Capital 2024" international program, implemented by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum, unanimously decided to elect Azerbaijan's Shusha, whose candidacy was nominated for 2024, as the youth capital of the OIC.

The 11th meeting of the Executive Council of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum was attended by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Farhad Hajiyev and Deputy Head of the Youth Department Ulviyya Akhundova.

