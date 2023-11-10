Kyrgyzstan Aspires To Partner With Pakistan On Advancing CASA-1000 Energy Project

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 10. Kyrgyzstan is
keen on collaborating with Pakistan in advancing and implementing
the regional project "CASA-1000," the Minister of Economy and
Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Amangeldiev, said, Trend reports.
He made this announcement during a meeting with Pakistan's
Minister of Energy, Muhammad Ali, in Bishkek.
Additionally, the Minister of Kyrgyzstan expressed interest in
cooperation for the development of the renewable energy sector,
including the construction and modernization of both small and
large hydroelectric power stations.
The parties also discussed issues and prospects for
collaboration, highlighting a growing trend in mutual trade between
the two countries. The meeting also addressed matters of
cultural-humanitarian cooperation and interaction in the fields of
healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and education.
CASA-1000 is an infrastructure project with the objective of
transmitting 1,300 megawatts of surplus electricity from Central
Asian countries, particularly Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, to
high-demand electricity markets in South Asian countries, namely
Afghanistan and Pakistan. The project involves upgrading the
electrical grids in participating countries through the
construction of new substations and high-voltage power transmission
lines.
