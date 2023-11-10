               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kyrgyzstan Aspires To Partner With Pakistan On Advancing CASA-1000 Energy Project


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 10. Kyrgyzstan is keen on collaborating with Pakistan in advancing and implementing the regional project "CASA-1000," the Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Amangeldiev, said, Trend reports.

He made this announcement during a meeting with Pakistan's Minister of Energy, Muhammad Ali, in Bishkek.

Additionally, the Minister of Kyrgyzstan expressed interest in cooperation for the development of the renewable energy sector, including the construction and modernization of both small and large hydroelectric power stations.

The parties also discussed issues and prospects for collaboration, highlighting a growing trend in mutual trade between the two countries. The meeting also addressed matters of cultural-humanitarian cooperation and interaction in the fields of healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and education.

CASA-1000 is an infrastructure project with the objective of transmitting 1,300 megawatts of surplus electricity from Central Asian countries, particularly Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, to high-demand electricity markets in South Asian countries, namely Afghanistan and Pakistan. The project involves upgrading the electrical grids in participating countries through the construction of new substations and high-voltage power transmission lines.

