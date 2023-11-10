Uzbekistan Airways To Launch Direct Flights To Russia's Khabarovsk

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 10. Uzbekistan
Airways will start operating flights from Uzbekistan's Tashkent to
Russia's Khabarovsk starting on December 4, 2023, Trend reports.
Flights on the Tashkent - Khabarovsk - Tashkent route will be
carried out once a week - on Mondays - on medium-haul Airbus A321
aircraft with a layout for 188 seats.
Meanwhile, according to Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, 345,000
Russian tourists visited the country between January and June 2023,
accounting for 11.1 percent of the total tourist intake (3.1
million).
The number of tourists visiting Uzbekistan in 2022 amounted to
5.2 million, with Russia accounting for 10.9 percent of the total
number of tourists (567,700 people).
