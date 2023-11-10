Two Palestinians Martyred By Israeli Occupation In W. Bank - Agency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Two Palestinian teenagers died of wounds they had sustained by the gunfire of Israeli occupation forces during an Israeli air raid earlier Friday, according to local media.

Mohammad Azzieh, 17, was hit by live ammunition in the chest as Israeli occupation forces stormed the Aida refugee camp in Bethlehem, south of the West Bank, Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.

Laith Nasasrah, 21, died of wounds he had sustained in an Israeli occupation incursion into Beit Furik, east of Nablus City, according to medical sources.

Earlier in the day, six Palestinians were martyred and several others injured in a renewed airstrike by Israeli occupation warplanes on hospitals and ambulances in the Gaza Strip early Friday, according to local media. (pickup previous)

