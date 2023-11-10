Israel Arrests 2,400 Palestinians In West Bank Since October 7

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Nov. 10 (Petra)-- Israel has arrested over 2,400 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since October 7, including 90 today, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club said.On its Facebook page, the Prisoners' Club clarified that in addition to widespread sabotage and destruction of citizens' homes, as well as the arrest of a group of citizens as hostages, the arrest campaign was also marked by severe beatings, threats, and abuse directed towards detainees and their families, during which the occupation forces used some citizens as human shields.The continuous arrest campaigns are part of the larger context of the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip and the overall attack against the Palestinian people.