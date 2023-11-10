Oyegifts Reveals Top Diwali Gift Trends For 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) OyeGifts is one of the pioneers in the Indian gifting scene today and has maintained its position among the top-ranking online gifting sites. With Diwali inching closer by the day, get ready to witness a burst of affordable and unique Diwali gifts online. The biggest festival in India, surely calls for huge celebrations and gift arrangements.



As the worldwide gifting market grows, the Diwali market in India is rushing towards the $84 billion mark. The market is huge and is driven by culture, traditions, and overall economic growth. There is an upsurge in the requirement for Diwali gifts, both in the premium and affordable segment.



Dhirendra Tiwari, CEO at OyeGifts has stated, 'We are happy with the huge response to our gifts. It has given a huge boost to the team, as we ready the resources for Diwali gifting. The market for such gifting is growing in leaps and bounds, each day. Diwali is a time, which is going to fetch better revenue due to growth in both the personal gifting and corporate gifting sector. That is why, we have prepared a huge assortment of Diwali gifts online'.



The firm has infused traditions and emotions into a range of Diwali gifts, for all. One can buy the common gifts that people generally buy on Diwali, packages in a new form. There are sweets, dry fruits, cakes, savoury goods, confectionaries, flowers, and diyas in various ranges. To add to the glory, the company has sourced the most exquisite range of florals from far off places. Now, one can avail of all these gifts under one roof, at the OyeGifts portal.



Top Diwali Trends for Diwali 2024 will simply enchant the customers, who have been searching for the best Diwali gifts.



.Diwali gifts include the best dry fruits and diya hampers. The packaging is simply so beautiful, that customers will want to keep it.

.Idols are another top favourite every season, and this season promises to be even better, as the world is opening up post-pandemic.

.Chocolates remain an all-time favourite around the season. Enjoy the best handcrafted chocolates filled with fruits and nuts. These will take your Diwali experience to another level.

.Home Décor – Diwali is that time of the year, when people clean their homes and decorate them, to welcome Maa Lakshmi. And, what better way than décor, collectables and show pieces.

.Indoor plants play a huge role in home décor and spaces as well. OyeGifts has a wide range of products to suit every need.



Express deliveries and same-day deliveries promise to make the purchase hassle-free. The affordable prices are a huge draw, as people from all over India and abroad order the best for loved ones around this time. Join the festive extravaganza today.



