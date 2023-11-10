Summit In Uzbekistan To Strengthen Türkiye's Ties With ECO Countries - President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Türkiye's participation at a summit in Uzbekistan will strengthen
its ties with other member countries of the Economic Cooperation
Organization (ECO), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said,
Trend reports.
"During the summit, we discussed a variety of issues,
including boosting intraregional trade, addressing supply chain
concerns, making better use of the region's energy resources, and
strengthening transportation links between our countries. We also
held discussions about the present state of the projects that were
being implemented. I emphasized the importance of launching the
trade agreement with the ECO as soon as possible. We recognized the
need to strengthen Ecobank's institutional and financial
capabilities, which is headquartered in Istanbul. One of the
subjects on our agenda that was discussed was the organization's
cooperation in the sphere of tourism," Erdogan said.
The Turkish president noted that during the summit,
attention was paid to increasing mutual investments.
"I noted the importance of supporting multilateral
transport corridors from the point of view of trade development,
referring in this regard to the importance of the Middle Corridor
as well as its development. My visit will strengthen our ties and
fraternity with the member countries of the ECO, and I hope that
the decisions we have taken will be useful," the president
said.
