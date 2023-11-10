Summit In Uzbekistan To Strengthen Türkiye's Ties With ECO Countries - President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Türkiye's participation at a summit in Uzbekistan will strengthen its ties with other member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

"During the summit, we discussed a variety of issues, including boosting intraregional trade, addressing supply chain concerns, making better use of the region's energy resources, and strengthening transportation links between our countries. We also held discussions about the present state of the projects that were being implemented. I emphasized the importance of launching the trade agreement with the ECO as soon as possible. We recognized the need to strengthen Ecobank's institutional and financial capabilities, which is headquartered in Istanbul. One of the subjects on our agenda that was discussed was the organization's cooperation in the sphere of tourism," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president noted that during the summit, attention was paid to increasing mutual investments.

"I noted the importance of supporting multilateral transport corridors from the point of view of trade development, referring in this regard to the importance of the Middle Corridor as well as its development. My visit will strengthen our ties and fraternity with the member countries of the ECO, and I hope that the decisions we have taken will be useful," the president said.

