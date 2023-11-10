Enemy Shells Kherson Suburb At Night - School Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, the enemy fired on the suburb of Kherson - Komyshany, a school was damaged.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook

Ukrinform reported.

"The photo shows the consequences of a nighttime enemy attack on Komyshany, a suburb of Kherson. The old building of the local school is badly damaged, and the new one has smashed windows," the post reads.

As noted, almost 800 children studied at this school. According to Mrochko, not every educational institution in Kherson has as many students.

The head of the City Military Administration also reported on Telegram that the Russian army shelled Komyshany from the temporarily occupied left bank at about 1 o'clock. The enemy attack damaged several houses, garages, and cars.

Church shelled by Russians shown in

According to the City Military Administration, over the past day, Russian troops fired 10 times at the settlements of the Kherson city territorial community and used 56 shells.

Damage was recorded in Kherson, Komyshany, Antonivka, Sadove and Pryozerne.

As a result of Russian hostile shelling of the Kherson city territorial community over the past day, one person was killed and four more people were injured of varying degrees of severity.

As reported, on November 9, the Russian army fired 97 times in the Kherson region. Two people were killed and five others were injured.