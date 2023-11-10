Russian Command Faces Significant Difficulties Due To Actions Of UAF On Left Bank Of Kherson Region - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military command may find it difficult to redeploy combat-ready reinforcements to respond to Ukrainian operations on the left bank of the Kherson region.

This is stated in an analysis by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to Ukrinform.

The ISW suggests that the Russian command will face significant difficulties in redeploying units from other parts of the front if the relatively incapacitated Russian formations and currently unused Russian forces in the Kherson direction are not enough to respond to Ukrainian operations on the left bank of the Dnipro.

It is noted that the redeployment of significant parts of the 7th Airborne Division or other airborne units in the western part of the Zaporizhzhia region could disrupt Russian defense operations there.

The analysis notes that Russian troops continue to amass forces to support their offensive efforts near Avdiivka and localized offensives in the Kharkiv and Luhansk regions.

The ISW notes that any potential Russian redeployment to the Kherson direction would likely reduce Russia's ability to support other operations and efforts.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 309,520 Russian invaders from February 24, 2022, to November 10, 2023, including 800 people in the last day.