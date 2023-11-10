French Organization Finances Repair And Rehabilitation Of Schools In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The French non-governmental organization ACTED plans to expand its activities in the Chernihiv region by implementing the project 'Reconstruction, repair and equipment of schools for the safe resumption of education in the Chernihiv region' worth 12 million euros.

This was reported by the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Ukrinform reported.

"The new ACTED initiative provides for the restoration or strengthening of educational institutions to maximize offline studying. This includes various repairs at more than 20 facilities (emphasis on inclusivity of premises and their thermal modernization), material support of 30 schools with equipment, and reconstruction of the water supply system and sanitary facilities in 10 institutions," the statement said.

According to the Regional State Administration, the organization plans to repair 31 shelters, build one new bomb shelter, and purchase five school buses.

We are currently conducting a survey of educational institutions across the region to determine the most urgent needs. Some of the priority facilities have already been selected. Renovation work is about to start on eight of them.

ACTED is a French non-governmental organization founded in 1993 that supports vulnerable populations affected by humanitarian crises around the world. Currently, ACTED responds to emergencies and promotes sustainable development through 450 projects in 39 countries.

As reported by Ukrinform, Latvia is going to provide the Chernihiv region with €5 million in aid next year.