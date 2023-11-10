Ukraine Evacuates 160 More Citizens From Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Ukraine evacuated another 160 of its citizens and nine citizens of Moldova from the Gaza Strip.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Over the past day and night, Ukraine has evacuated another 160 of its citizens and nine citizens of Moldova from Gaza," the President wrote.

According to him, a total of 203 Ukrainian citizens have been rescued this week.

"Ukraine stands for the protection of civilian lives and cares about each of its citizens, no matter where they are," Zelensky said.

As reported, on November 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that Ukraine had successfully evacuated the first group of 43 Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip.

On November 9, he said that 89 Ukrainians had already been evacuated from the Gaza Strip.