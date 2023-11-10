Russia Loses 433 Troops In Tavria Direction Over Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defense forces destroyed a Russian BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher system in the Tavria direction. The enemy's losses amounted to 433 people over the day.

Oleksandr Tarnavsky, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

According to him, the enemy launched 21 air strikes in the Tavria direction, conducted 47 combat engagements and fired 877 artillery shells.

Defense forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol direction.

Missile and artillery units from the Tavria separate mechanized unit performed 1,213 firing missions over the course of the day.

The total enemy losses amounted to 433 people, one invader surrendered.

Ukrainian warriors destroy Russian advanced air defense missile system indirection

Fourteen pieces of military equipment were destroyed, including two armored personnel carriers, one artillery system, one MLRS, an ATGM, two UAVs and eight vehicles.

It was also confirmed that the enemy lost the Borisoglebsk electronic warfare station on November 8.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed the latest Russian anti-aircraft missile system S-300V4 in the Tavria direction.