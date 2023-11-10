Baku Hosts Grand Opening Of Second Ojag International Cup In Rhythmic Gymnastics

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The grand opening of the second Ojag International Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics took place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azernews reports.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played at the event. At the opening, countries were represented, athletes from which participated in the second Ojag International Cup.

Speaking at the launch, Vafa Bakarova, acting Chairman of the Board of the Ojag Sports Club, emphasized that the club is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.

"Over the years, our club's coaches and athletes have achieved significant success not only at the local level, but also at the national and international levels." These accomplishments are the product of perseverance and discipline. The second Ojag International Cup begins today. Azerbaijani gymnasts will compete alongside representatives from 13 countries from across the world. "I believe that every athlete at these competitions will remind us of the importance of not only physical strength but also spiritual strength," said Bakarova.

The second Ojag International Cup takes place from November 10 through November 12. Along with Azerbaijani gymnasts, athletes from 13 countries participate in the competitions. The competition involves 325 gymnasts performing in an individual program and 21 teams doing group exercises.