Baku Hosts Grand Opening Of Second Ojag International Cup In Rhythmic Gymnastics

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The grand opening of the second Ojag International Cup
in Rhythmic Gymnastics took place at the National Gymnastics Arena
in Baku, Azernews reports.
The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was
played at the event. At the opening, countries were represented,
athletes from which participated in the second Ojag International
Cup.
Speaking at the launch, Vafa Bakarova, acting Chairman
of the Board of the Ojag Sports Club, emphasized that the club is
celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.
"Over the years, our club's coaches and athletes have
achieved significant success not only at the local level, but also
at the national and international levels." These accomplishments
are the product of perseverance and discipline. The second Ojag
International Cup begins today. Azerbaijani gymnasts will compete
alongside representatives from 13 countries from across the world.
"I believe that every athlete at these competitions will remind us
of the importance of not only physical strength but also spiritual
strength," said Bakarova.
The second Ojag International Cup takes place from
November 10 through November 12. Along with Azerbaijani gymnasts,
athletes from 13 countries participate in the competitions. The
competition involves 325 gymnasts performing in an individual
program and 21 teams doing group exercises.
