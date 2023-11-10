Six Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Occupation Airstrike - Agency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Six Palestinians were martyred and several others injured in a renewed airstrike by Israeli occupation warplanes on hospitals and ambulances in the Gaza Strip early Friday, according to local media.

Israeli occupation forces targeted Al-Shifa Medical Complex in western Gaza and tents set up for displaced families and a tent designated for journalists, reported the Palestinian news agency (WAFA).

The air raids caused severe damage to the hospital facilities, it added.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila called on the international community to live up to its due responsibilities by moving immediately to put an end to the Israeli occupation army's targeting of hospitals and medics. (end)

nq









MENAFN10112023000071011013ID1107406064