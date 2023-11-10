Paris Peace Forum Kicks Off Fri.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Paris Peace Forum kicked off on Friday to discuss reaching a common ground on climate change, space and bio minerals. The forum will also focus on protecting the planet and people, ensure digital safety, create equality between all people and accelerate efforts to achieve the sustainable development goals. The forum, held until November 11, is attended by world leaders and international organizations and will present 60 projects and initiatives. (end) ma

