Sintered Steel Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2023-2032

Global Sintered Steel Market is valued approximately at USD 23.5 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 3.9% over the forecast period 2023-2030 . Sintered steel refers to a specialized metal manufacturing process that involves compacting metal powders under high pressure and then subjecting them to controlled heat to fuse the particles together, resulting in a solid and durable material. This process eliminates the need for traditional machining or casting methods and enables the production of complex shapes and precise components with excellent strength, dimensional accuracy, and cost-effectiveness. Sintered steel finds application in various industries, including automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, and electrical appliances, where it offers lightweight properties, enhanced structural integrity, and the ability to meet specific performance requirements. The driving factors boosting the market growth are growing automotive industry and growing construction and infrastructure projects.

According to Statista, in 2021, the global market for automotive manufacturing was estimated to be worth USD 2.86 trillion. In 2022, the market is anticipated to increase to over USD 2.95 trillion. Moreover, growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and technological advancement in powder metallurgy may create lucrative opportunities for the market growth. However, the high production costs and limited design flexibility stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Sintered Steel Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 with largest market share due to the rising demand for lightweight materials, high-quality and precision parts in the automotive & aerospace industries. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing disposable income, rapid industrialization and urbanization, and increasing consumption of sintered steel in various end-use industries.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sumitomo Electric Industries Limited

GKN Powder Metallurgy

Samvardhana Motherson Group

The Miba Group

ASCO Sintering Co.

Schunk Sinter Metals

AMES Sintering Metallic Components

Sintercom India Ltd.

Changsha Hualiu Metal Powders Ltd

United States Metal Powders

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2023, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. Collaborated with the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) and achieved a significant development in optical fiber technology.

In March 2023, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. and US Cone Ltd. have signed a legally binding licence agreement that will enable Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corp. to manufacture MMC connector and TMT ferrule components for use in the deployment of next-generation, high-density, multi-fiber cable solutions.

Global Sintered Steel Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Steel Type, Process, Application, End Use Industry, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Steel Type:

Stainless Steel

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Tool Steel

By Process:

Metal Injection Molding (Mim)

Additive Manufacturing (Am)

Conventional Manufacturing

Powder Forged Manufacturing

By Application:

Engines

Transmissions

Bodies

Chassis

Drivetrains

Electric Appliances

Others

By End Use Industry:

Transportation

Electrical

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

