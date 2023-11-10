Italian Fintech Innovation Takes Centrestage At The Singapore Fintech Festival 2023

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 November 2023 - The 8th edition of the Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) is gearing up to be a global showcase of fintech excellence, and Italy's participation promises to be a pivotal highlight of the event. Scheduled to take place from 15 to 17 November 2023 at the Singapore Expo Halls 1-6 , this internationally acclaimed event will be the epicentre of innovation, technology, and finance.



Organised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Elevandi, and Constellar and in collaboration with the Association of Banks in Singapore, SFF will bring together a dynamic global community to engage, connect, and collaborate on issues relating to the development of financial services, public policy, and technology. More than 62,000 participants from over 115 countries are expected to attend, with over 570 exhibitor booths including 25 international country pavilions.



INNOVATION UNLEASHED AT THE ITALIAN PAVILION



The theme for this year, " Inclusive, Resilient, and Sustainable ," underscores the significance of collaboration and highlights the essential prerequisites for shaping the future of the worldwide financial ecosystem. As such, one of the key highlights of this year's edition is the impressive presence of the best and brightest of Italian fintech startups.



This year, for the second time, SFF will host the Italian Trade Agency that will coordinate an official Italian Pavilion with the support of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and in collaboration with the Italian Association of Fintech & Insurtech (AssoFintech) and the Bank of Italy . The pavilion spans 54 square meters and is located at booth 6F25 in Singapore Expo, Hall 6. Within this pavilion, 9 Italian companies will showcase their fintech innovations to a global audience. The list of participating companies includes EvenFi srl, FAIRTILE srl, HODLIE srl, MyMoney, Notarify, Scaling Parrots – IBCorp srl, SOLID srl, The Nemesis by Undo Studios IT srl, and WAVENURE s.r.l. (Refer to Annex A for the full list of Italian companies and description).



The Bank of Italy has been participating for its fourth consecutive year, and Deputy Governor Alessandra Perrazzelli is scheduled to contribute to relevant sessions at this year's event. Their presence highlights the strong commitment of Italian institutions to the Italian fintech sector. Singapore is a crucial global player, offering invaluable talent, expertise, and experience for startups as they navigate their growth journey.



AssoFintech will be participating at SFF for the second time, following its significant impact at the previous edition. Their participation had set the stage for compelling interactions with the local authorities, leading to a successful signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Singapore Fintech Association earlier this year in March 2023.



Commenting on the exceptional quality and presence of the Italian companies at SFF 2023, Dante Brandi, Ambassador of Italy to Singapore and Brunei said, "We are once again excited to be a part of the Singapore Fintech Festival, a major global event shaping the future of financial services. Italy is proud to contribute not only with its financial institutions but also with its innovative companies, with the aim to build innovation on the strength of synergies. We firmly believe that effective partnerships can be forged with our Singaporean counterparts. The SFF leverages on the role of Singapore as a world's leading city in the fintech field, bringing invaluable knowledge and experience to the table. We are therefore eager to be part of an event redefining the future of financial services through the exchange of expertise and innovative solutions."



Alessandra Perrazzelli, Bank of Italy, Deputy Governor said, "Innovation is a catalyst for change and in order to bring its benefits to the financial sector it should be orderly, sound, sustainable and ethical. We are doing our best to support responsible innovation. In this direction, the Bank of Italy has set up an integrated system of innovation facilitators (Fintech Channel, Milano Hub, Sandbox and Italian Payments Committee), to understand the needs of operators, facilitate interaction and cross-contamination, and to support the various development stages of Fintech projects toward a good innovation."



Claudia Segre, Vice President of AssoFintech said, "We have always been committed to creating a new culture in financial services through Fintech, which for banks means investing in technology and, above all, reforming organisational processes from within for sustainable innovation in favour of value creation for investors. But Fintech is much more than that, and AssoFintech sees both the key sub-sectors represented within it: digital payments, lending and insurtech, but also the other sectors such as asset & wealth management, regtech, capital market & trading and open banking thanks to a dense network of foreign and academic collaborations."



ITALY'S FINTECH IMPACT IN SINGAPORE



Italy has been making substantial strides in the fintech sector, especially in lending to Italian SMEs and supply chain finance through fintech platforms and equity crowdfunding. In the first half of 2023 alone, these innovations neared 2.8 billion euros, contributing to a cumulative total of more than 17 billion euros since the inception of the fintech lending market in 2016. The insights and data collected further solidify the consistent market growth over the years, with figures progressively increasing from 5.2 billion euros in 2022, to 3.5 billion in 2021, and 2.4 billion in 2020.



Ilaria Piccinni, Deputy Trade Commissioner for Singapore and the Philippines at the Italian Trade Agency, shared her insights on Italy's fintech impact in Singapore, saying, "Italy's presence at the Singapore Fintech Festival exemplifies our commitment to fostering international collaborations and showcasing our nation's innovative fintech solutions. We believe that the synergy between Italy's rich financial history and Singapore's dynamic fintech ecosystem can lead to remarkable opportunities for growth and innovation."



PROGRAMME HIGHLIGHTS



Official Opening - 15 November 2023 at 11am



Location: Italian Pavilion (booth 6F25)



The Italian Pavilion's official opening will take place on 15 November 2023 at 11am, at booth 6F25 , starting with a welcome speech by Dante Brandi, Ambassador of Italy to Singapore and Brunei, followed by Alessandra Perrazzelli, Deputy Governor of The Bank of Italy and Claudia Segre, Vice President of AssoFintech.



3rd Day of SFF 2023 - 17 November 2023 at 12 – 1pm



Location: Technology Stage: Emerging Tech (Hall 3)



On the third day of SFF, the 9 Italian companies participating will have a dedicated stage to present their innovative products and services to a diverse and enthusiastic audience. After an introduction on the sector delivered by Claudia Segre, each company will have a 2-minute spotlight to showcase their offerings and the opportunities for the local market.



The 8th Singapore Fintech Festival is set to be a remarkable event, offering attendees a unique opportunity to connect, collaborate, and explore the latest trends and innovations in the fintech sector, with Italy's participation as a central highlight.



For more information, visit: .



Singapore Fintech Festival 2023

Date: 15-17 November 2023

Venue: Singapore Expo Halls 1-6, 1 Expo Dr, Singapore 486150

Registration details:



ANNEX A - PARTICIPATING COMPANIES OVERVIEW



1. EvenFi srl

Website:



Company Description



EvenFi is a banking and financial API-driven SaaS that empowers financial innovation, accelerates time to market, reduces cost barriers, and enables the growth and development of ecosystems. We develop ultra-high value-added technology solutions for corporations, investors, and financial players. Our proprietary Core Banking is the foundation of highly customisable innovative Embedded Finance Solutions.



2. FAIRTILE srl

Website:



Company Description



At FAIRTILE, we are a financial technology company that develops a modern hybrid multi-cloud platform for Credit Intelligence and Automation solutions. Credit is the engine of the world, but we need a paradigm shift to bypass the inefficiencies of the current model. The future of Credit is built on data-driven capabilities. We leverage Big Data, Human Science and AI to unleash real-time intelligence and automation, at scale.



3. HODLIE srl

Website:



Company Description



Hodlie is an AI-powered trading platform which allows users to automatically trade cryptocurrencies through proprietary trained neural networks. It is a complete investment tool and at the same time an easy-to-use platform, especially for those who have no experience in the world of trading and financial markets. Our mission is to give access to the opportunities of a revolutionary asset (such as cryptocurrencies) to those who do not have any technical or financial skills, using AI.



4. MyMoney

Website:



Company Description



My-Money is a patented and revolutionary payment system, completely biometric and device-free. We have created a new payment system, thank to the AI and biometrics, making it extremely secure, easy, and fast. Secure because no more frauds will occur thanks to biometrics.



It's Easy to use so everyone will be able to use it. No more barriers due to the technological misalignment, or due to the wealth or poverty of a Country, or due to the age of the user. You will no longer have to worry about having your phone without you, or having it charged, or even about being able to afford the latest generation phone. It is fast because paying using your finger is a natural gesture and it will only take 1 sec. We can use every kind of different biometric recognition.



5. Notarify

Website:



Company Description



Notarify is one of the leading international Blockchain service providers, with a network of thousands of customers and present in different countries. Since its foundation in 2018, the company leverages an integrated model that provides a complete, organic, secure and efficient solution for the entire Document Lifecycle Management: from archiving to sharing, from identification to electronic signature, guaranteeing the highest results in terms of usability and certification of data, including biometric.



6. Scaling Parrots – IBCorp srl

Website:



Company Description



Scaling Parrots is a leading web3 & blockchain consulting and development firm based in Brescia, Italy. Founded in 2018, Scaling Parrots offers tailor-made solutions to help businesses grow and enhance their operations through the power of blockchain technology. Our team of blockchain experts understands the unique challenges faced by businesses and is dedicated to providing innovative solutions.



With 5 years of industry experience, Scaling Parrots stands as a trusted professional services firm in Italy. In addition to our core blockchain consulting and development services, we actively develop and implement business solutions for our clients and stakeholders.



7. SOLID srl

Website:

Company Description



SOLID is the owner of an exchange license for Market Places with the minting of the new generation of CERTCOIN (certified stablecoins) and CERTOKEN (certified tokens and NFTs) using IAC (Instant Automatic Certification) technology, NFC technology for ID with biometric recognition and contemporary legal validation throughout the world through multi TSP (Certification Authority).



8. The Nemesis by Undo Studios IT srl

Website:



Company Description



The Nemesis is the main project of UNDO Studios IT s.r.l. The Nemesis is a mixed reality platform that transforms digital entertainment. By merging action and creativity, it allows users to experience immersive games, create unique worlds, and customise experiences. The $NEMS token powers the ecosystem, facilitating transactions and adding value. Available on iOS, Android, and WEB, The Nemesis goes beyond gaming, offering an ever-expanding universe. It combines augmented and virtual reality, representing the future of entertainment innovation.



9. WAVENURE s.r.l.

Website:



Company Description



WAVENURE empowers asset management, wealth management, and investment industry leaders with AI WEALTHTECH solutions enhancing funds and AUM performances, and innovating investment services.



Founded by experienced professionals with the aim of fostering the investment industry towards a new generation of functionalities and performance, WAVENURE combines advanced technologies and state-of-the-art AI in unique solutions, where everything is engineered to analyze deeper, understand broader, and invest better.



Hashtag: #ITA #ItalianTradeAgency

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Italian Trade Agency The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is the governmental agency that supports the development of their companies abroad and promotes the attraction of foreign investment in Italy. With a motivated and modern organisation and a widespread network of overseas offices, ITA provides information, assistance, consulting, promotion and training to Italian small and medium-sized businesses. Using the most modern multi-channel promotion and communication tools, it acts to assert the excellence of Made in Italy in the world. ITA offices are the ideal gateway for enterprises to establish business relationships with Italian partners, from sourcing Italian products to investment opportunities in Italy.



For more information, visit .



MENAFN10112023003551001712ID1107405664