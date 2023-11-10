17-Year-Old Palestinian Boy Martyred During Israeli Incursion In Aida Refugee Camp

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/PNN /



Sources from medical and local authorities have announced the martyrdom of the young man, 17-year-old Mohammed Ali Azah, from Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem.

The family of the martyr child Mohammed Ali Azhia, confirmed that they were officially informed of his martyrdom due to the injuries sustained during the raid on Aida camp this morning.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed the young Azah's martyrdom.

Regarding the events in Aida camp, residents reported a large force entering the camp. Snipers positioned themselves on rooftops and inside the military tower overlooking the mosque area, the UNRWA agency's clinics and school, and then larger forces entered the camp.

Citizens stated that the 17-year-old Mohammed Ali Azah was shot by occupation forces during their incursion into the camp.

As per the camp's residents, Azhia was wounded inside his home by a chest gunshot described as critical. The Israeli army prevented the entry of the Palestinian Red Crescent ambulances and transferred the injured to the Return Key area, where he remained for a considerable period before the occupation authorities arrested and transported him to one of their hospitals.

Sources in the Red Crescent indicated that the severe injury was held by the occupying army after intercepting the Palestinian ambulance and preventing the transfer of the injured person.