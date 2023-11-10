               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

A Kosovo Call Centre


11/10/2023 4:12:32 AM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Die Bildstrecke zum Callcenter im Kosovo, das die Menschen in der Schweiz nach ihrer Meinung fragt.

  • عربي (ar) سلسلة صور لمركز الاتصال في كوسوفو الذي يستطلع آراء الناس في سويسرا
  • Français (fr) Visite au centre d'appels Kosovo Calling à Pristina
  • Pусский (ru) Колл-центр НИИ GFS, Косово, 2023 год
    • Share
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • E-mail
    • Print
    • Copy link

    Visit to the Spinp Agency in Pristina in autumn 2023.

    You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

    If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .

    MENAFN10112023000210011054ID1107405600


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search