Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft continues its success

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 10 November 2023 Group figures for the first six months of the fiscal year 2023/2024 (01/04/2023-30/09/2023):

Sales revenue: EUR 39.5 million (EUR 31.8 million in the first six months of the fiscal year 2022/2023)

EBITDA: EUR 10.5 million (EUR 8.1 million in the first six months of the fiscal year 2022/2023)

EBIT: EUR 6.7 million (EUR 4.9 million in the first six months of the fiscal year 2022/2023)

Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 4.6 million (EUR -0.6 million in the first six months of the fiscal year 2022/2023) Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 19.2 million as of 30 September 2023 (EUR 24.1 million as of 30 September 2022)

Fabasoft continues its success The Fabasoft Group grew strongly in the first half of 2023/2024 and recorded the highest turnover in the first six months of the company's history. Linz, 10 November 2023 – The Fabasoft Group increased its revenue in the first half of the 2023/2024 financial year by an impressive 24.2% compared to the same period of the previous year to EUR 39.5 million, thus achieving an all-time high. A look at the second quarter also shows the extent to which the growth strategy adopted, in particular the investments in the powerful PROCECO business ecosystem, is taking effect. In this quarter, consolidated sales of EUR 19.8 million were recorded, which corresponds to the highest quarterly sales ever achieved in the company's history. The operating result (EBIT) increased significantly by 37.7% to EUR 6.7 million. EBITDA increased by 29.2% to EUR 10.5 million. In the first half of 2023/2024, the EBIT margin also increased from 15.3% in the previous year to 17.0%.

Recurring revenue increased The growth in the Group's recurring revenue from software and services, which had already risen considerably in the previous financial year, continued in the first half of 2023/2024. At around EUR 21.1 million (previous year: EUR 17.4 million), they account for 53.5% of total revenue. Recurring revenue is one of the most important key figures for software companies. "The key to future-proof economic development is productivity growth. Our high-performance software solutions for the digitization of business processes and digital knowledge transfer create this much-needed added value for our customers, especially in the current difficult environment. And this is currently reflected in our pleasing company figures", says CEO Dipl.-Ing. Helmut Fallmann, commenting the Fabasoft Group's currently very positive business development. As at 30 September 2023, the company employed 488 people, an increase of around 21% compared to the previous year.

About Fabasoft: Fabasoft is one of the leading software product companies and cloud service providers for digital document, process and records management in Europe. With the unique Fabasoft PROCECO ecosystem, Fabasoft unites powerful digital solutions for document-intensive business processes. Numerous well-known private enterprises and public-sector organizations have trusted in the quality and experience of Fabasoft for over three decades. Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS)

