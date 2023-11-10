Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 09.11.2023

               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
11/10/2023 4:10:07 AM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
10.11.2023 / 08:20 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
09.11.2023 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 09.11.2023 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* **
XHEL 42,001 10.09 423,668.29
CEUX 92,091 10.10 930,298.82
XSTO 51,279 10.10 518,016.45
XCSE 9,647 10.09 97,336.13
Total 195,018 10.10 1,969,319.70

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 11.6187 and DKK to EUR 7.4580
** Rounded to two decimals

On 26 April 2023, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1.0bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2023. The repurchase of own shares is executed in public trading in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 13,005,678 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 4,787,315 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,
Morgan Stanley Europe SE

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or









End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1770199


MENAFN10112023004691010666ID1107405580

