Original-Research: Westwing Group AG - von NuWays AG
Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Westwing Group AG
Unternehmen: Westwing Group AG
ISIN: DE000A2N4H07
Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review
Empfehlung: BUY
seit: 10.11.2023
Kursziel: € 19,00
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Mark-Hendrik Schüssler
Top and bottom line recovery in full swing, est. & PT chg. Westwing released strong Q3 results and lifted its FY 2023 adj. EBITDA
guidance. Q3 sales increased by 5.2% yoy to € 92 (eNuW: € 91),
indicating a sequential improvement versus Q2 (-1.2% yoy). Sales in DACH
returned to growth (3.6% yoy vs. -5.5% yoy in Q2), while International
improved sequentially to 6.5% yoy (vs. 5.6% yoy in Q2). Following several
quarters of decline, the number of active customers grew by 0.8% qoq to
1.26m (vs. -1% qoq in Q2). Westwing was able to boost share of wallet by
increasing GMV per customer by 6% yoy to € 377, demonstrating Westwing's
loyal customer base and fruitful efforts to improve customer experience and
product offering. Adj. EBITDA was better than expected and came in at € 2.4m (eNuW: € -0)
versus € -4 in Q3 22, delivering the fourth profitable quarter in a row
and reflecting that efficiency measures are bearing fruit and the company
successfully increases its private label share (48% of GMV in Q3 vs. 44% in
Q3 2022). Consequently, adj. EBITDA margin rose by 7.6pp yoy to 2.6% and
FCF strongly improved to € 3m in Q3 (vs. € -1m in Q3 22) mainly driven by
more efficient working capital. Westwing confirmed its FY 2023 revenue guidance, still expecting the upper
half of its sales target, ranging from -9% to 2% yoy or € 390 to 440m (eNuW
new: € 438m, eCons new: € 432). However, the company raised its FY 2023
adj. EBITDA guidance (previously € 4 - 13m) and now expects to achieve an
adj. EBITDA of € 13 - 19m for the full year (eNuW new: € 20m, eCons new: €
14) with a margin of 3 - 4.6% (eNuW new: 4.5%, eCons new: 3.3%). The
lifted adj. EBITDA guidance is based on stronger than expected preliminary
October results and hence a better outlook for Q4 2023. FCF is expected to
turn significantly positive in FY 2023 (eNuW: € ~20m) driven by improved
profitability and lower inventory levels. Overall, Westwing's better-than-expected Q3 results indicate that the
company seems to have passed the trough. During the earnings call,
management reaffirmed its view that the company is on track to continue top
and bottom line yoy growth in Q4 2023 thanks to promising indications from
OneWestwing and ongoing efficiency measures. Given that Q4 is typically
Westwing's strongest quarter, FY 2023 adj. EBITDA guidance looks
conservative, in our view. BUY, changed PT € 19.00 (old: € 18.00), based on DCF.
