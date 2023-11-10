Jharkhand Govt To Unveil Export & MSME Policy On Nov 15

(MENAFN- KNN India) Ranchi, Nov 10 (KNN) The Jharkhand government will unveil the export and MSME policy on the occasion of statehood day on November 15, an official said on Thursday.

As per reports, the state will also announce several other policies such as Start-up and Jharkhand IT Data and BPO promotion policy besides a rural transportation scheme.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren held a meeting with top officials during the day to review preparedness for the statehood day function and the launch of the third phase of the 'Aapki Yojana-Aapki Sarkar-Aapke Dwar (Your scheme, your government, at your doorstep' programme).



The CM took detailed information from the officials about the schemes and policies that would be launched by various departments.



Besides, 'Abua Aawas Yojana' (housing) and 'Mukhyamantri Gram Gadi Yojana' (chief minister rural transportation scheme) will also be launched on the occasion, the official said.



Apart from inaugurating and laying foundation stones of various schemes, appointment letters and prize money among players would also be distributed on November 15.

Speaking to media persons, Soren said,“The government works for its people. It is not to be spoken but to be felt. We are now on a mission to bring the people, who were earlier not in focus, under the government's network.”



He said officials should ensure that people living in remote areas get the benefits of government schemes at any cost.

(KNN Bureau)