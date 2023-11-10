E-Commerce Order Volumes Up By 37% This Festival Season: Report

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 10 (KNN) E-commerce witnessed a substantial surge in order volumes this festive season, marking a notable 37 per cent increase compared to the festive sale period of 2022, according to a report by Unicommerce.

Kapil Makhija, chief executive officer, Unicommerce said,“The festive season determines the growing scale of e-commerce in India. As industry sectors continue to embrace the country's e-commerce ecosystem, shoppers from across India's length and breadth are willingly opting for online shopping.”

Alongside the significant rise in order volumes, the gross merchandise value (GMV) experienced a 22 per cent increase during the corresponding festive period.

The success of the festive season sales in parts may be attributed to attracting discounts on the online marketplaces and robust advertising campaigns. This has helped marketplaces record an impressive year-on-year (YoY) order volume growth of 39 per cent.

Interestingly, the GMV reported an inverse trend with brand websites recording a 29 per cent YoY GMV growth, while marketplaces recorded a 21 per cent YoY GMV growth. This may signify that consumers are not only ordering more, but loyal customers are increasingly purchasing directly from their trusted brands, leading to a surge in average order values.

The fashion and accessories segment along with beauty and personal care, emerged as the two most prominent categories in terms of order volumes.

These segments displayed consistent growth in both volume and GMV during the festive month. Categories like FMCG and home decor have emerged as strong e-commerce contenders.

As per the orders processed through Unicommerce's platforms, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand took the lead to become the top two states in terms of growth in order volumes. Haryana ranked at the third position, Uttar Pradesh at the fourth, and Meghalaya in the fifth spot.

(KNN Bureau)