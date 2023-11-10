India-U.S. Forge Start-Up Collaboration To Advance Maritime Technologies

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 10 (KNN) Two defence innovation challenges have been initiated as part of the ambitious joint venture, the India-U.S. Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X).

These challenges, focusing on underwater communications and oil spill detection, have progressed to an advanced stage, with start-ups from both countries invited to submit applications.

Officials reported on Wednesday that the evaluation and shortlisting of these applications are currently underway. The technologies being developed are specifically tailored for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

Ahead of the 2+2 India-U.S. ministerial dialogue, the inaugural INDUS-X investors meet was convened on Wednesday. The event featured the introduction of the INDUS-X educational series, known as Gurukul. This series aims to provide orientation and guidance to start-ups from both countries, facilitating their understanding of each other's systems and processes.

During the event, Vivek Virmani, Chief Operating Officer of iDEX-DIO, emphasized the significance of MSMEs in India's industry, constituting almost 90 perc cent of the sector. He expressed confidence in the system's credibility, anticipating the placement of several more orders in the coming year. The event was coordinated by the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum, IndUsTech Council, and mach33 (Social Alpha).

(KNN Bureau)