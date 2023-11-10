Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal To Meet Tech Honchos In Bay Area During US Visit

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 10 (KNN) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to visit San Francisco from November 13-16, 2023 to meet technology companies in Silicon Valley on the side lines of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

The union minister will participate in the investor's roundtable along with one-to-one meetings with CEOs. He will also interact with various stakeholders such as students, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and Indian diaspora etc.

He is expected to interact with globally renowned technology, entrepreneurship, and academic communities in the Bay Area, specifically, in the Silicon Valley to undertake focused discussions with American companies looking to invest or expand in India across sectors - Electronics (including Semiconductor), Technology, FinTech etc.

He will participate in the third in-person IPEF Ministerial meeting from November 13-14, 2023, which is likely to see significant updates on the progress of negotiations. The Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with the US Secretary of Commerce, USTR and Ministers from other IPEF partner countries on the sidelines of the IPEF Ministerial.

The union minister would be representing India at the IPEF Leaders' Meeting and the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) - IPEF Investor Forum meeting on November 16, 2023. The Minister would also be representing India at the APEC Economic Leaders Engagements from November 15-16, 2023. India has been invited to the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting 2023 as a Guest Economy.

(KNN Bureau)