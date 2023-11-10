Black Dollar Scam? Ragpicker Finds ₹25 Crore In US Dollars In Bengaluru Garbage Heap

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In a surprising turn of events, Salman Sheikh, a ragpicker in Bengaluru, stumbled upon a bag containing 23 bundles of US dollars with a reported value of ₹25 crore, according to NDTV our Markets LIVE hereSalman Sheikh made this remarkable find on November 1 and, astonished by his discovery, decided to keep the bundles. He later brought the bag to his superior, Bappa, on November 5.Authorities AlertedUpon receiving this unusual discovery, Bappa reached out to social activist Kali Mullah, who, in turn, promptly contacted Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda. The Commissioner swiftly summoned the involved parties, and the Hebbal Police station has been entrusted with the responsibility of investigating the case, the report added our Israel-Hamas LIVE hereThe police suspect a potential connection to the notorious Black Dollar Scam, as the currency notes are reportedly laced with a chemical substance. The notes have been forwarded to the Reserve Bank of India for examination to determine their authenticity. Further developments in this intriguing case are awaited.

