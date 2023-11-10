Canada Tightens Air India Security After Threat Video By Khalistani Extremist Gurpatwant Pannun Circulates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Canada has tightened the security of Air India flights operating to and from the country's airports following a threat video by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)'s general counsel Gurpatwant Pannun, in a video message Pannun sent a threat message saying, \"Don't fly Air India after November 19, your lives may be in danger leader Pannun's Air India Threat: Delhi, Punjab airports bar visitors\"We are asking the Sikh people not to fly via Air India. From November 19, there will be a global blockade. Air India won't be allowed to operate. Sikh people, don't travel by Air India after November 19. Your life can be in danger,\" Pannun said in the video that is circulating on social media claimed that Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport would remain shut on November 19 and that its name would be changed. He highlighted that this is the same day on which the final match of the ongoing Cricket World Cup will take place asked to boost security as Khalistani leader threatens Air India flight\"It is the same day in November on which the final match of the World Terror Cup will be played,\" he said.\"The name of this airport will be Shahid Beant Singh, Shahid Satwant Singh Khalistan airport when Punjab will be liberated,\" he added, who backs Khalistan ideology, called for a 'Global blockade' of the airline from Vancouver to London extremist in new threat video: 'Don't fly by Air India on November 19'In a statement on Thursday, the Sikh fundamentalist said, they \"was calling for a boycott\" of the airline and not issuing any threat, Canada's Minister of Transport Pablo Rodriguez told the outlet the Globe and Mail,“Our government takes any threat to aviation extremely seriously. We are investigating recent threats circulating online closely and with our security partners.”India-Canada row: Diplomatic standoff continues over Nijjar killing | 10 pointsAdditionally, Canada's federal police are investigating the video of Pannun. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is doing the probe into the matter's High Commissioner to Ottawa Sanjay Kumar Verma said Pannun's statement was of“serious criminal intent, punishable in all legal jurisdictions” and added that should be taken cognisance of by Canada latest threat by a Khalistani leader targeting Air India has an infamous connection diplomats granting visas to Khalistani supporters: ReportOn June 23, 1985, Khalistani terrorist Kanishka bombed an Air India flight which led to the loss of 329 lives while two baggage handlers in Tokyo's Narita airport died from a blast from another bomb on another airplane day continues to be commemorated in Canada as the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism between India and Canada have been strained after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement of \"agents of the Indian government\" in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June had rejected the allegations as \"absurd and motivated\" and expelled a Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move over Canada's decision. Canada has yet to provide any public evidence to support the claim about the killing of Nijjar.

