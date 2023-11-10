OTT Releases This Week: Movies, Series To Watch - From The Killer, At The Moment To Apurva

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "OTT platforms are out with their new release for this week catering to various tastes, be it action, drama, romance, or mystery. This week's lineup of new releases on popular OTTs like Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video promises a little something for everyone. Here's a curated list of the most promising releases this week, from action movie 'The Killer,' comedy movie 'Dina Hashem: Dark Little Whispers' to drama show 'At the Moment,' and more KillerRelease date: November 10Platform: Netflix'The Killer' is an American neo-noir action thriller film directed by David Fincher and written by Andrew Kevin Walker. This action movie is based on the French graphic novel series by Alexis \"Matz\" Nolent and Luc Jacamon. The story revolves around a methodical killer who, after a near-miss, finds himself on an international manhunt, battling both his employers and his own conscience. The film's cast includes Michael Fassbender, Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Kerry O'Malley, Sala Baker, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton read: OTT releases this week: From Jawan to Aarya Season 3; movies, web series to watch over the weekendDina Hashem: Dark Little WhispersRelease date: November 10Platform: Amazon Prime VideoIn this stand-up special breakout comedy hour, Dina Hashem share her thoughts on a wide range of topics, from death threats and existential dilemmas to relationship issues and also gives details about her upbringing as a first-generation Arab-American.007: Road to a MillionRelease date: November 10Platform: Amazon Prime VideoIn the show, '007: Road to a Million,' Nine pairs of everyday people embark on a global adventure inspired by Bond challenges in pursuit of a life-changing £1,000,000 prize read: OTT apps vie for premium English content viewersAt the MomentRelease date: November 10Platform: Netflix'At the Moment' is a drama show set during the pandemic, this anthology series explores 10 unique love stories, capturing moments of passion and heartache anthology series set during the pandemic follows 10 unique love stories of passion and heartache After FameRelease date: November 10Platform: NetflixIn this reality series, following 14 successful years on Spanish TV, personalities from \"Sálvame\" seek new job opportunities across America date: November 15Platform: Disney+ HotstarThe thriller movie Apurva, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat stars Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa and Rajpal Yadav in the lead roles. The movie is set in Chambal and story revolves around the life of an ordinary woman who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive and live Grand Tour Season 5Release date: November 16Platform: Amazon Prime VideoThe Grand Tour: Eurocrash Season 5 is a sports comedy documentary directed by Phil Churchward. In this show, hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May embark on a road trip to Central Europe, encountering challenges that turn their journey into a dangerous adventure.(With inputs from OTT play)

MENAFN10112023007365015876ID1107405537