Sara Ali Khan's Diwali Party: Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur And Others Slay Traditional Attires (Photos)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Last night, Sara Ali Khan threw a Diwali party at her house and the bash was attended by many Bollywood celebrities who had their best ethnic game on.



Sara Ali Khan invited her close friends and the pictures from the party are getting viral on social media.



Katrik Aaryan donned a bright yellow kurta with white pants. The kurta featured a bandhgala neckline with an open slit, full-length pulled-back sleeves, a loose fit, beautiful Chikankari embroidery, and side slits, while the silk pants were straight-leg.



Ananya Panday looked gorgeous in a gilded blouse, sharara pants, and a matching shrug. She completed her look with a choker necklace.



Aditya Roy Kapur was dressed in a maroon kurta that had

an open bandhgala neckline, full-length sleeves with pulled-back cuffs, and elaborate thread embroidery. He wore black silk pants under it.

Karan Johar attended Sara Ali Khan's Diwali event dressed in traditional Indian clothes. He wore a multi-colored kurta with odd patterns, black churidar pants, and a dupatta with a black and white polka dot pattern.



Sonnalli Seygall looked elegant in a red saree that had golden and silver work on it. She also wore a peal choker set. Her husband wore a black kurta and white pants.



Orry ditched the traditional attire and opted for a black and white coord set. He is known for his unique phone covers and yet again it grabbed attention.

