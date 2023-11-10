Petrol, Diesel Prices On November 10: Check New Fuel Rate In Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Government oil corporations have surprised the citizens in numerous cities on Dhanteras. In the midst of the drop in oil prices on the international market, retail prices for petrol and diesel were announced on Friday morning.



Right now, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62.

New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 96.72

Diesel price: Rs 89.62

Mumbai

Petrol price: Rs 106.31

Diesel price: Rs 94.27

Chennai

Petrol price: Rs 102.86

Diesel price: Rs 94.46

Kolkata

Petrol price: Rs 106.03

Diesel price: Rs 92.76

Bengaluru

Petrol price: Rs 101.94

Diesel price: Rs 87.89

Noida

Petrol price: Rs 96.79

Diesel price: Rs 89.96

Additionally, you may use SMS to find out the daily prices for fuel and diesel. Customers of BPCL may receive information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 with RSP and their city code, and customers of Indian Oil can receive information by texting RSP and their city code to 9224992249. On the other hand, HPCL customers may receive the price by texting 9222201122 with HPPrice and their city code.

