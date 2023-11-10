Cash-Strapped Pakistan Roasted For Sending 100 Tonnes Of Relief Aid To War-Struck Gaza (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, a cash-strapped Pakistan recently dispatched its second consignment of humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza. A special plane, carrying around 100 tonnes of

hygiene kits, medicines, and food packages, was seen off by Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani at Islamabad International Airport on Tuesday. Present at the departure were Palestine's ambassador in Pakistan, Ahmed Jawad Rabi'I, Minister for Human Rights Khalil George, and officials from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). This act has generated a range of reactions on social media, especially considering Pakistan's economic challenges.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Jilani utilized the occasion to shed light on the persistent oppression faced by the people of Gaza due to Israeli security forces. He appealed to the international community to actively engage in resolving the conflict, advocating for the establishment of an independent state of Palestine with Al-Quds as its capital. Expressing full solidarity with the Palestinian people, Jilani condemned Israel's use of brutal, disproportionate, and indiscriminate force, particularly against civilians, including women and children, who are currently besieged in Gaza.

As news of Pakistan's second consignment reached online platforms, users expressed a spectrum of opinions. Some social media users questioned the feasibility of Pakistan sending aid to Gaza while facing economic difficulties. Debates erupted regarding the allocation of resources, with concerns raised about the impact on the domestic front. Critics argued that the nation should focus on addressing its economic challenges before extending support abroad.

Pakistan continues to face several economic challenges characterized by a high debt burden, fiscal deficits, and inflationary pressures. The country is grappling with issues such as a large informal economy, energy shortages, and external imbalances.

Despite prior warnings, it appears that Pakistan's economy is on the verge of a crisis, presenting a bleak outlook that even seasoned economists find challenging to navigate. IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva recently made a seemingly implausible suggestion, emphasizing the urgency of collecting more taxes from the affluent and safeguarding the vulnerable population of Pakistan. Her plea, underscored by a sense of desperation, highlights the severity of the economic predicament. Presently, an estimated 40 percent of Pakistanis, equivalent to 95 million individuals, are believed to be living below the poverty line.

In July, Pakistan secured a temporary reprieve with a conditional $3-billion IMF loan, offering a brief respite. However, the nation remains distant from addressing its profound structural issues, further complicated by what experts term the Triple-C crisis - a combination of the challenges posed by Covid, the Ukraine conflict, and climate change. The devastating floods of the previous year resulted in economic losses amounting to $30 billion, as reported by the UN, underscoring the formidable hurdles facing Pakistan's economic recovery.

