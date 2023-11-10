Selena Gomez Makes Surprising Comeback On Social Media, Fans Inquire, 'What Happened To Your Break?'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Selena Gomez made an unexpected comeback to Instagram just days after taking a social media break. Her return, however, was not well received by some on social media, who questioned the sincerity of her absence. Selena previously stated that her decision to leave Instagram was because of the backlash she received after sharing her views on the ongoing violence between Israel and Hamas.



Selena Gomez's comeback

Selena Gomez recently took to her Instagram stories to share pictures of herself at Moo's Craft Barbecue, a Los Angeles restaurant. She posed in an apron inside what appeared to be a kitchen along with a picture of herself with the restaurant's owners, holding a platter of food.

Netizens react

Many people on social media thought her choice to begin posting 'happy promotional photographs' contradicted her past words about the atrocities taking place in the Palestine-Israel conflict. They were disappointed in her unwillingness to use her celebrity and position to educate her millions of followers about the current situation.

"Guess when she needs to promote things, it's a great place to use her platform," a user on X wrote. "What happened to her 'break?,'" another inquired. Another user commented, "Wasn't she deleting Instagram?" I guess she can utilize her platform to promote things when she has to."

"Damage control is working overtime," said another. Her imagination is as fragile as glass, and she cannot afford to destroy it." Another urged Selena to post about Palestine amid Israel's attacks, stating, "Don't stop talking about Palestine."

Why did Selena go on a break?

Selena Gomez expressed her displeasure earlier this month with all of the bullying and hate she received on social media following her views on the Israel-Hamas conflict. She had announced her intention to delete her Instagram account via Instagram Stories.

However, she later withdrew the post, and the account is still active. Selena had said in her deleted Instagram Stories, "I am taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I'm done. I oppose everything that is going on."

The news came after she was chastised for her response to the ongoing war where she had broken her silence on the Israel-Hamas conflict by expressing her outrage at the world's atrocities, hatred, and bloodshed.