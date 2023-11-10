Who Was Nahee? Popular South Korean Singer Who Passed Away At 24

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lim Nahee also known as Nahee was a South Korean singer-songwriter who passed away at 24. The cause of her death is unknown, and her agency has yet to issue a comment on social media. According to sources, Nahee's burial has been scheduled for the Pyeongtaek Central Hall in Gyeonggi-do.
Who was Lim Nahee
Nahee made her singing debut in 2019 with the single 'Blue City', followed by songs such as 'Gloomy Day' and 'Love Note'. She was a South Korean independent artist.
Nahee had signed with the agency 'Mun Hwa In' as a singer-songwriter and producer for the uninitiated. Nahee has 15 KOMCA songwriting and comping credits in just four years of musical career.
In addition to singing, Nahee maintained a YouTube account where she posted vlogs and cover videos.
Lim Nahee last song
In July, Nahee released a song called 'Rose', which meant "love for fans." Nahee noted at the time of her release, "I consider my previous songs to be flowers, and with this song, I want to share a story with all of the people who love those 'flowers.'"
Through her vlogs and cover videos on her personal YouTube channel, the singer gained popularity among Koreans and international followers.
