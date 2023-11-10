Tiger 3: Is Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Film Banned In Qatar, Oman And Kuwait? Read This

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tiger 3, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's most recent film, is banned in these Middle Eastern nations, so fans in Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar won't be able to see it in theatres. In order to view the entire report, scroll down. Tiger 3, one of the most anticipated films of the year, stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the key parts. On November 12, Diwali, the film's release, has been much anticipated by fans.

However, Tiger 3 will not be available for viewing for fans of Salman and Katrina in Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait, as the film's distribution has apparently been prohibited in those nations. The study also claims that the bad representation of Islamic nations and personalities is the basis for the ban in these countries.



Neither the show's creators nor the main characters have, however, formally confirmed the ban. We hope the movie opens up everywhere and ends up becoming one of the biggest hits in Hindi cinema history.

One week before the movie's theatrical debut, on November 5, advance booking for the film was made available. The advance booking reaction has been incredibly positive, and the movie's ticket sales numbers amply demonstrate its buzz.



In just four days, the movie surpassed the one lakh ticket sales milestone at national chains like PVR and Cinepolis, according to trade expert and cinema critic Taran Adarsh.



About Tiger 3

Maneesh Sharma is the director of the third entry in the Tiger franchise. Salman and Katrina will play Avinash and Zoya in the next spy-thriller movie, respectively, like they did in the first two. The film which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, and Anant Vidhaat-is scheduled for release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on November 12 globally on Diwali.

Tiger 3 will supposedly continue the plot from the events of Hrithik Roshan's War and the Shah Rukh Khan film Pathaan, with a longer appearance by Khan.





